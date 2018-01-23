 
Архив Подписка Редакция Рекламодателям
Вход Регистрация
Фармвестник-ТВ
23.01 «7 дней за 7 минут» с Анной Ермолаевой
19.01 «Профессионалы»: Телевикторина для провизоров и фармацевтов. Выпуск 28
17.01 «У редакционного камина» с Сергеем Ваниным
09.01 Показатели за 2017 год: «Фармацевтический вестник», «Фармвестник-ТВ», «Медицинский вестник»
 СМОТРЕТЬ   
СВЕЖИЙ НОМЕР
Январь №2
Уголовное преследование бизнесмена прекращено
Current issue #2, 2018
Российскому здравоохранению требуется перезагрузка
Производители не против, если принятие новой методики ценообразования затянется
Справочники
Справочник персон
Справочник компаний
Аптечный практикум
Калькулятор надбавок ЖНВЛП
Executive Summary
65

Current issue #2, 2018

23.01.2018
«Фармацевтический вестник» Январь, 2018 №2

Court action against Dmitry Dain terminated

Drug manufacturers do not object to new pricing procedure approval taking a long time

VED price cutting has “peaked”

Digital technologies to boost R&D efficacy

Фармвестник-ТВ
23.01 «7 дней за 7 минут» с Анной Ермолаевой
19.01 «Профессионалы»: Телевикторина для провизоров и фармацевтов. Выпуск 28
17.01 «У редакционного камина» с Сергеем Ваниным
09.01 Показатели за 2017 год: «Фармацевтический вестник», «Фармвестник-ТВ», «Медицинский вестник»
СВЕЖИЙ НОМЕР
Январь №2
Уголовное преследование бизнесмена прекращено
Current issue #2, 2018
Российскому здравоохранению требуется перезагрузка
Производители не против, если принятие новой методики ценообразования затянется
Справочники
Справочник персон
Справочник компаний
Аптечный практикум
Калькулятор надбавок ЖНВЛП
Календарь событий
Январь 2018
Сегодня
Пн Вт Ср Чт Пт Сб Вс
01 02 03 04 05 06 07
08 09 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31 01 02 03 04
яндекс.ћетрика
Лента В России В мире Анонсы Обзоры Трибуна Новости компаний
О нас Архив Подписка Редакция Рекламодателям Политика конфиденциальности Пользовательское соглашение
Сервисы Документы Опросы Справочник персон Справочник компаний Калькулятор
Приложения Фармвизор Фармперсонал Мобильный ФВ

Воспроизведение материалов допускается только при соблюдении ограничений, установленных Правообладателем, при указании автора используемых материалов и ссылки на «Фармацевтический вестник» как на источник заимствования, с обязательной гиперссылкой на сайт www.pharmvestnik.ru.

Ограничения и запреты на воспроизведение материалов Сайта:

1. Материалы, размещенные на сайте www.pharmvestnik.ru (далее «Сайт»), в отношении которых Правообладателем установлены ограничения на свободное воспроизведение:

  1. доступ к которым предоставляется на Сайте только подписчикам;
  2. любые материалы, опубликованные в печатной версии газеты, и содержащие пометку «Опубликовано в номере газеты»;
  3. все материалы Сайта, воспроизводимые любым образом, помимо распространения в сети Интернет.

На использование материалов, в отношении которых установлены настоящие ограничения, в обязательном порядке требуется письменное согласие Правообладателя – ООО «Бионика Медиа».

2. Запрещается:

  1. воспроизведение материалов иных правообладателей (пользователь должен решить вопросы правомерного распространения таковых без привлечения ООО «Бионика Медиа»);
  2. использование выдержек из материалов, при которых меняется контекст, выдержки приобретают двусмысленный характер или неблагозвучный оттенок, а равно любая переработка материала;
  3. коммерческое использование материалов, т.е. использование определенного выбранного на Сайте материала (его фрагмента) в целях коммерческой реализации права доступа к такому материалу или предоставления прав на таковое третьим лицам.
Забыли пароль?
Регистрируясь, вы принимаете условия
Пользовательского соглашения