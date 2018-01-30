 
Executive Summary
48

Current issue #3, 2018

30.01.2018
«Фармацевтический вестник» Январь, 2018 №3
  • 36.6 Pharmacy Chain shareholding structure may change again
  • Experts have no idea who may force pharmacies sell cheap drugs
  • National Immunization Schedule extension requires long-term planning
  • Pharma retailers sharply criticize the supermarket drug selling bill
  • FMCG retailers are fast and furious on pharma market
  • Ban on pharmacy managers dispensing drugs turned into a competition tool
  • Is dropping preclinical animal trials possible?
  • Patients concerned about missing cancer strategy
  • ACTO asks FAS to clarify application of antimonopoly legislation
  • The drug marking law raised controversy among pharma market players
  • Experts propose new pricing reform options
  • Review of flu and ARVI drug sales in the out-of-pocket segment as of November 2017
  • Importing underpriced VED-listed drugs to Russia
  • Review of drug clinical trials in Russia, Q317
  • Regional governments try to preserve state pharmacies through consolidation and change in legal status
