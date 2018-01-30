Current issue #3, 2018

- 36.6 Pharmacy Chain shareholding structure may change again
- Experts have no idea who may force pharmacies sell cheap drugs
- National Immunization Schedule extension requires long-term planning
- Pharma retailers sharply criticize the supermarket drug selling bill
- FMCG retailers are fast and furious on pharma market
- Ban on pharmacy managers dispensing drugs turned into a competition tool
- Is dropping preclinical animal trials possible?
- Patients concerned about missing cancer strategy
- ACTO asks FAS to clarify application of antimonopoly legislation
- The drug marking law raised controversy among pharma market players
- Experts propose new pricing reform options
- Review of flu and ARVI drug sales in the out-of-pocket segment as of November 2017
- Importing underpriced VED-listed drugs to Russia
- Review of drug clinical trials in Russia, Q317
- Regional governments try to preserve state pharmacies through consolidation and change in legal status